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Knowledge Is What Awareness Does - Knowledge Representation as a Means to Define Knowledge Precisely.
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6 views • October 19, 2018
In this introductory video I would like to explain what knowledge representation is, how to build and apply them. There are basically three phases involved in the process of building a knowledge representation. Acquisition of data (which includes staging), collation and the representation itself.
The collation and the representation phases of the process are mentioned here, but I will explain them further in future videos.
The collation and the representation phases of the process are mentioned here, but I will explain them further in future videos.
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