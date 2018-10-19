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Tweet reveals Assassins? SB2 Decode - B2T Show Oct 18
Blessed To Teach
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27 views • October 19, 2018
Video in 3 parts:
I. Q Drops Decoded
II. Q Related News (primarily from the Voat QRV Board)
III. Q Related Prophesy (most from Mark Taylor) Prayer and Discussion
Streaming Live on YouTube late (starting between 9-10pm CST Mon-Thu, 5-6pm CST Fri and 4-5pm Sat/Sun)

Prepare with Rick! “The STORM of a silent civil war is here. Having food storage on hand will help you to prepare.” : https://mypatriotsupply.com/pages/rs-repdig-rick?rfsn=1750310.2a7b74&subid=rick
Keywords
trumpfbideep stateqanonciadojmilitary tribunalsq anongreat awakeningqanon todayblessed to teachassassinsqanon updateclam before the stormqanon.pub
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy