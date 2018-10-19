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Tweet reveals Assassins? SB2 Decode - B2T Show Oct 18
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27 views • October 19, 2018
Video in 3 parts:
I. Q Drops Decoded
II. Q Related News (primarily from the Voat QRV Board)
III. Q Related Prophesy (most from Mark Taylor) Prayer and Discussion
Streaming Live on YouTube late (starting between 9-10pm CST Mon-Thu, 5-6pm CST Fri and 4-5pm Sat/Sun)
Prepare with Rick! “The STORM of a silent civil war is here. Having food storage on hand will help you to prepare.” : https://mypatriotsupply.com/pages/rs-repdig-rick?rfsn=1750310.2a7b74&subid=rick
I. Q Drops Decoded
II. Q Related News (primarily from the Voat QRV Board)
III. Q Related Prophesy (most from Mark Taylor) Prayer and Discussion
Streaming Live on YouTube late (starting between 9-10pm CST Mon-Thu, 5-6pm CST Fri and 4-5pm Sat/Sun)
Prepare with Rick! “The STORM of a silent civil war is here. Having food storage on hand will help you to prepare.” : https://mypatriotsupply.com/pages/rs-repdig-rick?rfsn=1750310.2a7b74&subid=rick
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