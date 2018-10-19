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Elizabeth Warren: Cherokee Cookbook Of BS
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139 views • October 19, 2018
Presidential hopeful Senator Elizabeth Warren's bizarre insistence to be accepted as a member of the Cherokee nation with her DNA results somewhere in the ballpark of 1/64th to 1/1,024th Native American lineage have rightfully angered the Cherokee Nation.
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