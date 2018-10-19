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MSNBC Contributor Likens Secret Service Agents to "Fluffers"
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21 views • October 19, 2018
"This buffoon—this utter imbecile—went on the air on MSNBC, a not-so-credible cable network as is, and managed to spout this nonsense and call the secret service agents—these patriotic heroes who put their butts on the line every day—a really disgusting term associated with the porn industry. Because that's who Donny Dope is—a filthy, disgusting human being." —Dan Bongino
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