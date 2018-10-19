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Dan Bongino Says Dr. Ronny Jackson was a "Patriot"
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5 views • October 19, 2018
"This is a book of trips I took in the Secret Service, where I ran that show and Ronny Jackson was the doctor on that trip for the president. I didn't hear a peep from you fake, phony cowards. You sicko animals now accusing Ronnie of a hostile work environment. This man was a gentlemen. This man was a patriot." —Dan Bongino
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