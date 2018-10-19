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Bongino: Attacks on Diamond and Silk Result of Left's Identity Politics
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14 views • October 19, 2018
"The attacks on black conservatives are an outgrowth of the left’s fascination with identity politics ... if the color of your skin happens to be darker than mine and you happen to espouse a conservative thought or support this President, you're to be crushed at every opportunity." —Dan Bongino
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