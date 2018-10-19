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How The United States Has been Taken Over From Within
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65 views • October 19, 2018
Many people here and around the world know what's in this video to be true....but not enough. There's still too many others who are oblivious because they just gobble up lame-stream news all the time. They have no idea they are being manipulated or what's really going on. This is an excellent short video to help wake up others.
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