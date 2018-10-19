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10 Don Lemon FAILS!
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33 views • October 19, 2018
Don Lemon is the kind of black man that would tell the plantation owner whenever a slave tries to escape. ~ Mark Dice
Enjoy the compilation of the dumbest, idiotic, race baiting loser on tv today.
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Fair use.
This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has been for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitutes 'fair use' under section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Enjoy the compilation of the dumbest, idiotic, race baiting loser on tv today.
Daniels T-Shirts https://teespring.com/stores/daniel-chloe-store-2
Fair use.
This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has been for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitutes 'fair use' under section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
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