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Dennis Dahlqvist 20181018
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11 views • October 19, 2018
Ytterligare ett exempel Dennis Dahlqvist trams i Kulturnyheterna med sina infantilt "konstnärliga" vinklar och påhitt där han placerar sig själv i centrum för inslaget. SVT borde ha bättre vett än att anlita en konstkritiker som gör vartenda inslag till sin privata lekstuga.
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