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Full Show – Federal Reserve Declares War On Trump Boom / Putin Warns We Are on The Verge Of Nuclear Extinction - 10/18/2018
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1379 views • October 18, 2018
President Trump warned Mexico to stop the migrant caravan heading north or he will use the military to completely close the southern border. Trump’s ultimatum was given after he told Republicans to fight against open-borders Dems who do little against illegal immigration. Also, ISIS terrorists in Syria have taken 700 hostages while threatening to execute 10 of them a day. The terrorists reportedly issued an unknown demand to Putin as the Russian leader says the crisis needs “great attention.”
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