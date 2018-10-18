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DARPA Built Google / Trump Must Now Retake American Tech From China
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751 views • October 18, 2018
Alex talks to Bob from Texas about Michael McKibben, the CEO of Leader Technologies, who filed a “Miller Act Notice” to be paid by the federal government for stolen tech. President Trump must fight against the collusion by big tech to move American tech to China.
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