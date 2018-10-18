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Alex Jones: I Have Nothing But Respect For Bill Cooper, He Was An Amazing Broadcaster - Infowars
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301 views • October 18, 2018
Alex Jones dispels the rumors about Bill Cooper being the source of his early radio career material, and Alex explains why Joe Rogan has yet to have him on his infamous, play-it-safe podcast.
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