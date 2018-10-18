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Jeremiah the Prophet
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11 views • October 18, 2018
10/17/18-Teaching-(Wed Prayer Meeting)
Born a Priest But Given by God the Higher Calling of Prophet; Though He Suffered for His Vocation, He Continually Walked with God. Also, the Rock with the Springing Fountain of Water That Followed Israel in the Desert; and the Mystery of the End of Jeremiah's Life that Lends Itself to a Mythical Foundation for British Israelism. Bible: Jeremiah 1:1-6
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Born a Priest But Given by God the Higher Calling of Prophet; Though He Suffered for His Vocation, He Continually Walked with God. Also, the Rock with the Springing Fountain of Water That Followed Israel in the Desert; and the Mystery of the End of Jeremiah's Life that Lends Itself to a Mythical Foundation for British Israelism. Bible: Jeremiah 1:1-6
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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