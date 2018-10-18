© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MUST SEE: Tucker Carlson Breaks Down Why Leftists Hate America - Infowars
Follow
0
Share
Report
9938 views • October 18, 2018
Alex Jones presents a video clip from Tucker Carlson's Fox program where he breaks down exactly why leftists in the United States loath their own country and go out of their way to display their hate.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.