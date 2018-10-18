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You Cannot Bring ‘There’ HERE
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1412 views • October 18, 2018
The MSM portrays the incoming migrant caravan as a humanitarian crisis that would benefit America to absorb these thousands of people. Doug and Joe Hagmann break down how we must protect our borders to prevent socialist policies from being accepted as they are south of the U.S.
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