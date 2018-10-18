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Dear Dems: Don’t #WalkAway, #RunAway
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773 views • October 18, 2018
The stakes could not be higher as the midterms approach and the #WalkAway movement looks to strike directly at the heart of the Democratic party and reveal that women, minorities, and LGBT members are ready to walk away from the party of authoritarianism, group think, and censorship.
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