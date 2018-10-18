© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Paid Protestors: Identifying The Current Anti-American Anarchists
Follow
0
Share
Report
167 views • October 18, 2018
Joe and Doug Hagmann break down a report that protestors were supposedly paid $100 to stand in line at a Trump rally. Protestors even admitted they were paid revealing the left is using a false narrative to try and regain power.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.