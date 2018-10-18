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WHAT DID YOU DO TO PREVENT THE CURRENT MESS?
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29 views • October 18, 2018
50 years go, some of your fellow citizens predicted - and attempted to halt - the socialist insanity we now face. Sadly, we are now victims of the "5-5-90 Rule". 5% MAKE things (good AND bad) happen, 5% WATCH things happen while 90% look around and mutter "WHAT THE HELL JUST HAPPENED?"
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