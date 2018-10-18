© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VIDEO: Why Are Liberals Acting More And More Like Demon Possessed Maniacs? - Infowars
Follow
1
Share
Report
295 views • October 18, 2018
Alex Jones presents and analyzes a video of a crazed leftist in the greater Houston, Texas area that shows a man tearing up his neighbors Ted Cruz signs as he screeches like a gremlin creature or simply a human being possessed by a demon. Whatever this is, it isn’t normal.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.