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Elizabeth Warren, Left Ramps Up Violence, Trump To Legalize Marijuana And More!
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27 views • October 18, 2018
Tonight on the First Installment of Logan's Lessons in Liberty! Elizabeth Warren is Whiter than Most White People in the United States, The Left Ramps up the Lies and Incivility, and Trump Might Legalize Weed Despite Jeff Sessions. All This and More Tonight!
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