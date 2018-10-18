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MOTHER OF GOD - "THERE WILL BE WEEPING AND GRINDING OF TEETH"
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25 views • October 18, 2018
MESSAGE FROM THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY
TO HER BELOVED DAUGHTER LUZ DE MARÍA
OCTOBER 5, 2018
MAN DOES NOT REGARD THE DEVIL WITH MISTRUST, BUT FOLLOWS HIM WITH PLEASURE AND OBEYS HIM, ACTING CONTRARY TO THE DIVINE WILL. DURING THE WARNING (1), MAN WILL LIVE FOR SECONDS IN SOLITUDE, WITHOUT GOD, AND "THERE WILL BE WEEPING AND GRINDING OF TEETH" ...
https://www.revelacionesmarianas.com/english.htm
TO HER BELOVED DAUGHTER LUZ DE MARÍA
OCTOBER 5, 2018
MAN DOES NOT REGARD THE DEVIL WITH MISTRUST, BUT FOLLOWS HIM WITH PLEASURE AND OBEYS HIM, ACTING CONTRARY TO THE DIVINE WILL. DURING THE WARNING (1), MAN WILL LIVE FOR SECONDS IN SOLITUDE, WITHOUT GOD, AND "THERE WILL BE WEEPING AND GRINDING OF TEETH" ...
https://www.revelacionesmarianas.com/english.htm
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