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NYC RoboCop: A Way to Scale the Police State
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244 views • October 18, 2018
New York City has its first robot cop patrolling the streets. For now it’s just expanded & glorified surveillance, but its inventor reveals an important selling point — robots are necessary because they can’t hire humans fast enough to expand the police state.
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