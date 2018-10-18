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Full Show: Khashoggi Revealed: Lies, Alliances, Hit Squads of Realpolitik
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27 views • October 18, 2018
“Rogue killers”? Retired US military special forces confess to being hired hit men for Gulf State dictators. After of week of hypocrisy & spin from press & politicians, David Knight breaks down the dirty secrets surrounding Khashoggi, Osama bin Laden, CIA, Saudis, Turkey, Bush, Kushner and how realpolitik has turned our Western governments into tyrants & our military into mercenaries.
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