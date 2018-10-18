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Caravan Immigration fraud, Voter Fraud & Pelosi’s Gavel
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43 views • October 18, 2018
Another caravan is flaunting immigration law as Democrats flaunt election law and brag that undocumented foreigners will be the key to handing Pelosi the gavel as Speaker. Mexico’s claim to that they will take emergency measures is a head fake as a retired Border Patrol agent revealed.
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