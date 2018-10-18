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Would Politicians Care if Khashoggi Was A Baby Dissected Alive?
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289 views • October 18, 2018
Wars start with allegations of babies taken out of incubators or a journalist with ties to terrorist cut to pieces while alive but no one cares that thousands of babies are removed from their mother & cut to pieces alive. The parallels of Gosnell & Planned Parenthood to the Khashoggi story.
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