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France Embraces Its 3rd World Future
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30 views • October 18, 2018
As cars are being banned, France turns to putting license plates on bicycles. Government control, taxes, licensing, surveillance — will all be recycled with cycles. It’s Smart Cities for dumb people. Can they sustain an agenda that destroys the standard of living and freedom of people?
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