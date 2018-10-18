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Mohammad al-Otaibi needs to be put into Witness Protection NOW!
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20 views • October 18, 2018
Mohammad al-Otaibi needs to be put into Witness Protection NOW! Al-Otaibi is the remaining witness of the 15 executioners murdering and dismembering Washington Post writer Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Arabian embassy in Turkey.
Mohammad al-Otaibi's voice was captured on audio asking the murderers to do their deed outside the embassy.
Mashal Saad al-Bostani, one of the purported hit-squad member, was just killed in a 'traffic accident.' He was in the group that murdered Khashoggi.
Mohammad al-Otaibi's voice was captured on audio asking the murderers to do their deed outside the embassy.
Mashal Saad al-Bostani, one of the purported hit-squad member, was just killed in a 'traffic accident.' He was in the group that murdered Khashoggi.
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