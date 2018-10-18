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🔴 Hillary Is Turning Into Gollum- One Presidency To Rule Them All
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15 views • October 18, 2018
Need I say anything more about this evil walking Gollum? Hillarys unbridled lust for power is clearly wearing on her and turning her into Gollum. Shes constantly coughing and hacking up green goo when she hits thew streets. Well it happened again just a week ago.
Twitter-
@DeplorableTodd
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@INFOwarsArmypod
#HillaryCoughing #Gollum #LordOfTheRings
Twitter-
@DeplorableTodd
&
@INFOwarsArmypod
#HillaryCoughing #Gollum #LordOfTheRings
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