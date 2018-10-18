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Knute Buehler, Oregon Gov Candidate, Defends Parents Right To Not Vaccinate
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103 views • October 18, 2018
A number of Oregon medical groups are calling upon Republican gubernatorial nominee Knute Buehler to change his stance on mandatory vaccinations. Buehler said he backs the concept of vaccines, but believes that parents should have the right to decide if they vaccinate their children. “As a physician I certainly believe in the benefits of vaccination, but I certainly believe that parents should have the right to opt out,” Buehler said during a recent televised debate.
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