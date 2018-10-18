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Senator McCaskill, "Republican", is WORSE Than J McCain, Admits To Agreeing With "Obama on Everything" Hidden Camera
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12 views • October 18, 2018
Dump McCaskill, the gun-grabbing Obamanoid who lies to the Missouri voters (says so on secret camera) in order to get elected. Her sole plan is to impeach Trump. Missouri, I have read a LOT of bad stuff about you people recently. Wake UP and dump this lying loser. Elect a real fighter to help Trump.
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