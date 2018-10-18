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Trump Takes On Big Pharma - Forces Transparency On Drug Prices
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1546 views • October 18, 2018
Vowing to put American patients first, US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Monday blasted the pharmaceutical industry for not doing enough to bring down drug prices and announced what he called "historic action": a proposal requiring drug manufacturers to include the list price of any drug paid for by Medicare or Medicaid in television ads.
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