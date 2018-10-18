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DEMON CAUGHT ON TAPE // Demon Possessed Guy Tears Up Ted Cruz Signs
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280 views • October 18, 2018
Must Watch! Demon-Possessed NPC Destroys Ted Cruz Campaign Signs
An NPC who’s been programmed to hate Ted Cruz was captured on film morphing into a literal demon as he tore campaign signs supporting the Texas senator’s re-election.
An NPC who’s been programmed to hate Ted Cruz was captured on film morphing into a literal demon as he tore campaign signs supporting the Texas senator’s re-election.
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