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Dan Bongino Tells The Young Turks Leader to Seek Mental Help
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566 views • October 18, 2018
"You nut bag, psychopathic imbeciles go on your show and you say we somehow blamed these kids for this. Listen Cank (Cenk Uygur) you seriously need to seek mental health, a mental health professional." —Dan Bongino
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