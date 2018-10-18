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Coachella is Proof That the Left's Virtue Signaling is Meaningless
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31 views • October 18, 2018
"The left is great at convincing companies they have a massive army ready to boycott and put huge corporations out of business through the massive power of them not buying anything. Yet here is Coachella, which has to be a favorite destination for many a left-leaning individual. And it's still going on." —Dana Loesch
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