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English Video Trailer - Mathesis Universalis
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4 views • October 18, 2018
The video was a theatrical trailer for a presentation I did on April 29, 2013
Learning, Knowledge Representation, Big Data, Data Science, Long Data, Deep Data, Knowledge, Language, Linguistics, Philosophy, Logic, Mathematics, Statistics, Meme, Heuristics, Modelling, Cloud sharing, Recognize interconnections immediately, Permanent visual learning, A whole library visualized in front of you, Immediate understanding and comprehension of Laws, Regulations, Statutes, Tax Law, Ordinances and EULAs.
Learning, Knowledge Representation, Big Data, Data Science, Long Data, Deep Data, Knowledge, Language, Linguistics, Philosophy, Logic, Mathematics, Statistics, Meme, Heuristics, Modelling, Cloud sharing, Recognize interconnections immediately, Permanent visual learning, A whole library visualized in front of you, Immediate understanding and comprehension of Laws, Regulations, Statutes, Tax Law, Ordinances and EULAs.
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