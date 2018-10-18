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Time Dilation - Einstein's Theory Of Relativity Explained!
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23 views • October 18, 2018
There is absolutely no doubt that after Newton, Einstein is the most popular physicist in the history of science. Between the March and June of 1905, Einstein, then a mere patent clerk, published four papers that revolutionised modern physics forever. Although he became a household name for discovering the ever-famous E=mc2, it was time dilation that completely changed our understanding of space and time. What's more, the principle occurred to him in a daydream.
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