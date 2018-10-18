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Energy Residence Solar Plexus Meditation
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31 views • October 18, 2018
Highly empowering ENERGY RESIDENCE Solar Plexus Chakra Meditation video for self-practice. 528 Hz Isochronic/Solfeggio audio blended with guided imagery and powerful affirmations to balance your Solar Plexus Energy field.
Music: Technomind- "Mira Gestorum 528 Hz Theta" from Solfeggio Healing Tones
https://technomind.bandcamp.com
Art Work for "Flaming Lion" and "Jesus-Buddha" by Maia Chrystine Nartoomid at www.spiritmythos.org
Music: Technomind- "Mira Gestorum 528 Hz Theta" from Solfeggio Healing Tones
https://technomind.bandcamp.com
Art Work for "Flaming Lion" and "Jesus-Buddha" by Maia Chrystine Nartoomid at www.spiritmythos.org
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