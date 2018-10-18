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What if there was a black hole in your pocket?
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7 views • October 18, 2018
What would happen to you if a black hole the size of a coin suddenly appeared in your pocket? Lets find out!
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Support Kurzgesagt – In a Nutshell on Patreon so they can make more videos (and get cool stuff in return): https://www.patreon.com/Kurzgesagt?ty=h
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