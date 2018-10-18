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Breaking News Dr. Offit Outs Barron Trump As having Autism Caused by Older Dad Donald J Trump
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129 views • October 18, 2018
#HotTopic time stamp 16:55 Dr Offit outs Robert De Niro @realDonaldTrump as older Father’s with Autistic Children. Implying Causation. What is the difference between Nurse ZDoggMD goes on about that talked about measles patient and got fired? https://www.facebook.com/ZDoggMD/videos/345445239548231/ @FLOTUS @VP
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