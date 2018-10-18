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Elizabeth Warren DNA Test Really Really White Parody
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455 views • October 18, 2018
After taking a DNA test to determine her ancestry,
Elizabeth Warren has negligible Native American roots.
The Massachusetts Democrat not only is white,she's really white,
possessing less Native American blood than the average European-American.
Native Americans are outraged over what they see as a
politically motivated hijacking of their identity.
Elizabeth Warren has negligible Native American roots.
The Massachusetts Democrat not only is white,she's really white,
possessing less Native American blood than the average European-American.
Native Americans are outraged over what they see as a
politically motivated hijacking of their identity.
Keywords
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