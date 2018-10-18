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Ratings Repellent Chris Cuomo Challenges Bongino. Epically Fails
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44 views • October 18, 2018
"Chris Cuomo had to dump on me too, because you know daddy was the governor and he's never had a real job ... I am gonna play an epic takedown of Chris tomorrow. I can't do it any better than the one Tucker Carlson did. This is from a guy who video tapes himself in the gym doing Turkish getups with a kettle bell." —Dan Bongino
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