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Bongino to Steve Schmidt: The Left Can't "Be Better"
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5 views • October 18, 2018
"I had to laugh at that Tweet by Steve Schmidt. ‘Be Better.’ ‘Be Better?’ They're not better. This has always been the left. What do you mean 'Be Better?' They had Antifa people chasing down and beating people up for the last what, year and a half. You had a Black Lives Matter protest screaming 'What do we want? Dead cops. When do we want'em? Now.'" —Dan Bongino
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