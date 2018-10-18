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MSNBC's Nicole Wallace Compares Trump to Little Tyrant Kim
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5 views • October 18, 2018
"Nicole Wallace that was just a disgraceful, disgusting comment. I mean comparing Trump's psychological status to that of the little tyrant in North Korea. Are you kidding me? Just a joke. Embarrassing. But really kind of emblematic of what you see on MSNBC—a network that lost its mind a long time ago." —Dan Bongino
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