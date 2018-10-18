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Trump: We need Saudi Arabia in fight against terrorism
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403 views • October 18, 2018
President Trump on the mainstream media's handling of the economy, the midterm elections, plans to cut spending, boosting America's military, deregulation, trade talks with China, the future of U.S. relations with Saudi Arabia, his use of social media and the media's coverage of him.
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