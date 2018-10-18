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Trump should ask Mexico to stop migrant caravan: Former ICE director
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245 views • October 18, 2018
Former ICE director Thomas Homan discusses how Democrats are partially to blame for the Honduran migrant caravan coming to the U.S. and why President Trump should ask Mexico to stop the caravan.
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