© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
REMEMBER THIS DEMOCRATS??? HOW FAR YOU HAVE COME....
Follow
0
Share
Report
28 views • October 18, 2018
Hillary Clinton Once Had The Same Stance on
Border, Immigration and Gay Marriage as Trump.
If you go back in time, Hillary Clinton had the same
stance on the border, immigration,
and gay marriage as Trump does. This audio
compares Hillary and Trump and exposes
Hillary Clinton for the fake she is.
C 2018 Info Sense
For Educational/Commentary Purpose Only.
Info Sense is a non-monetized channel.
Border, Immigration and Gay Marriage as Trump.
If you go back in time, Hillary Clinton had the same
stance on the border, immigration,
and gay marriage as Trump does. This audio
compares Hillary and Trump and exposes
Hillary Clinton for the fake she is.
C 2018 Info Sense
For Educational/Commentary Purpose Only.
Info Sense is a non-monetized channel.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.