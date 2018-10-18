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INCIVILITY ON THE LEFT: REPUBLICANS TARGETED ACROSS AMERICA!
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10 views • October 18, 2018
Tucker Carlson reports and comments on the left's call to incivility.
Republican supporters and candidates are being physically attacked
and stalked. Even those within the Democratic party itself who hold
more traditional Democratic ideals are being cast out. All within just
weeks of the elections.
For educational/commentary purpose only.
C 2018 Fox News.
Info Sense is a non-moneitized channel.
Republican supporters and candidates are being physically attacked
and stalked. Even those within the Democratic party itself who hold
more traditional Democratic ideals are being cast out. All within just
weeks of the elections.
For educational/commentary purpose only.
C 2018 Fox News.
Info Sense is a non-moneitized channel.
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