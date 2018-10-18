The 77, 777 Trump/Lamech Rabbit-Hole

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Website: https://www.thephoenixenigma.com
Donald Trump and Lamech, father of Noah, Are numerologically and symbolically tied together through the bonds of Christian mysticism, Judaism, and American politics.
Whatever ancient ritual craft has been laid here is thorough and prevalent throughout the first two years of trumps administration.