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Dan Bongino to Milano: 87,000 is Bigger than 500
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11 views • October 18, 2018
"87,000. 500. 87,000. 500. I think we won on the people and support side. But good for you showing up ... I'm glad you showed up and voiced your concerns. That nobody showed up with you for your anti-gun rally is slightly embarrassing, but good for Alyssa." —Dan Bongino
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