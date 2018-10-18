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Liberals Want to Dehumanize You by Calling You a Nazi
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6 views • October 18, 2018
"This is an effort to dehumanize you. To make you something less than human so people don't empathize for you. So people don't treat you like a human being. So people will scream and yell and aggressively confront you. So people will attack you in public. They're calling for it." —Dan Bongino
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